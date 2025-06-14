Alliance with AIMIM not possible: Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) will never form an alliance with the AIMIM in the upcoming municipal elections or in any future elections, clarified Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve. Former MP and AIMIM State President Imtiaz Jaleel had come to submit a memorandum to me in the capacity of the Leader of Opposition.

Speaking to the newspaper on Saturday, Danve dismissed the claims made by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who alleged growing closeness between Uddhav Sena and AIMIM.

“Former MP Jaleel had raised questions about properties allegedly purchased in the name of Sanjay Shirsat and his family. He met me along with documentary evidence regarding those properties. This does not mean any political alliance or growing proximity between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM. No matter what anyone alleges, Uddhav Sena will never align with AIMIM,” declared Danve firmly.