Along with tradition, Indo-Western, flared, and cowrie-work chaniya-cholis are ‘trending’ Youngsters prefer rental ghagras

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Navratri is just around the corner, and the markets are filled with colorful chaniya-cholis. This year, alongside traditional designs, Indo-Western styles are getting maximum preference among young women. Especially flared ghagras, with up to 40 meters of flare, are becoming a hit. Meanwhile, ghagras with cowrie work are trending.

As soon as the festival vibes begin, shopping for chaniya-cholis picks up pace in the markets. To look vibrant during the dandiya nights, girls and women are showing huge demand for various types of chaniya-cholis. Currently, Kathiyawadi, Kutchi work, Kedia-style chaniya-cholis, Indo-Western designs, and plain ghagras paired with cowrie waistbelts are highly preferred.

Ghagras on rent

Prices for chaniya-cholis start from ₹800 and go up to ₹6,000, depending on the design. The trend of ‘rental chaniya-choli’ is on the rise. The rent ranges from ₹500 to ₹2,000 per day. This way, youngsters can enjoy the festive dandiya nights in style without burdening their pockets.

Quotes

“We bring ghagras from Ahmedabad and Rajkot. This year, plain ghagras with cowrie waistbelts are in high demand. Flared lehengas are especially loved by young women. So far, 60% sales and 50% rental bookings have been done.”

– Pallavi Kumawat, Businesswoman

“We also export ghagras abroad. In the past 15 days, we have already sold 70% of our stock. Mirror-work jackets are also popular among girls.”

– Prashant Pandit, Businessman

“We design ghagras based on the demand of youngsters. A new trend has started where families prefer coordinated outfits for everyone. We have created such designs too. This year, we have designed a special khadi lehenga with cowrie-work blouses.”

– Neema Batra, Designer

A new outfit every day

Oxidized jewelry neckpieces, earrings, waistbelts, bangles, maang-tikkas are also available. These accessories are offered along with rental chaniya-cholis, starting from just ₹500. As a result, many young women book different styles of chaniya-cholis for all 9 days of Navratri.