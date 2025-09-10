Aluminum nozzles loosen on Samruddhi highway, Social media buzzes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of aluminum nozzles used for road repair near Daulatabad on the Samruddhi Highway came loose yesterday, causing punctures to three to four vehicles traveling at night. Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with the first shared by Santosh Sanap.

False rumors circulated that it was a deliberate trap by robbers, but the maintenance company confirmed the nozzles had loosened due to repair work. Social media users shared humorous comments, questioning police and government involvement using various hashtags.

Under #SamruddhiMahamarg, Instagram recorded 16,000 posts, Facebook 7,000, and the incident went viral nationally.