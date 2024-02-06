Alumni Assoc convention to be held in Mgmt Sci Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The convention Alumni Association of Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be held on February 17. A meeting of the Association was held recently.

Dr Pravin Somani was elected the president of the Association unanimously. Dr Rajesh Jawdekar, Dr Moahmmed Farooque Khan, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and Sanjay Kapate were present.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold a convention of the alumni association on February 17. Director of the Department Dr Farooque Khan appealed to all the ex-students to attend the convention.