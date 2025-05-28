Alumni interaction session at MGM concluded with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An alumni interaction session was jointly organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) and the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT), MGM University at the Conference Hall of the Training and Placement Department on Wednesday.

Renowned alumni, heads of departments and professors from across the country and abroad participated enthusiastically in this interaction session.

Dr Sharvari Tamane, Director of the IICT gave information about the curriculum structure of the university, implementation of the National Education Policy and the development of the MGM institution and the college in the last 3 decades.

After the interaction session, the alumni met with Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and discussed academic matters and collaboration. Those who participated in this interaction session included Dr Sharvari Tamane, Dr Swati Jadhav (Data Scientist, Infinium UK Ltd. England), Geetanjali Jagtap (Group Manager, Global Crisis Management, Mumbai), Smita Malani, Sonali Pansare (US-based alumni network).