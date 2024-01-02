Alumni meet held in Azad College

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former students of Maulana Azad College ‘Boys Alumni’ came together after 27 years, recently. Some of them retired from good positions while others are on the verge of retirement.

Saberi Syed Ibtesam provided facilities for his classmates at a farmhouse. Music chair, cricket competition and basketball matches were organised in this day-long gathering. Forgetting their current age, everyone had a great time.

Photo exhibitions of various cultural programs, inter-university, state level and national competitions presented by the alumni while studying in the college were held.

Syed Naseeruddin Quadri, Ibtesam Saberi, Masood Topiwala, Anwar Chisti, Abdul Rehman, Aqeel Khan, Arif Shejoor, Zaki Siddiqui, Shahed Shaikh and others took the initiative for the reunion.

Amjad Ali presented various movies and folk songs. Those who are abroad joined through Zoom and video conferencing. Dr I H Askari also participated. At the beginning of the meet tributes were paid to the mentors, professors and colleagues who had left for the heavenly abode in the meantime. A total of 127 students participated. Riyaz Qureshi, Ehtesham Quadri, Ahmed Jalil, Kamal Farooqui and others were present.