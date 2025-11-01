Alumni meet in Hindi Dept held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Hindi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organised an "Alumni Meet" for the batch of 2003-4 on Friday. Head of the Department Dr Sanjay Rathod, chaired the programme.

Former head of the department, Dr Madhav Sontakke, inaugurated the meeting. Dr Ganeshraj Sonale was the chief guest. Dr Madhav Sontakke said that "The Hindi department has preserved a great tradition.

“It has preserved the relationship of teacher-students and today's student gathering is a testament to that. Many students from rural areas have become successful through the Hindi department. After 25 years, students coming to the department to show respect for the teachers is a great example of the teacher-student (Guru Shishya) tradition. The students have preserved this relationship. In the true sense, a Guru grows because of his disciple,” he said.

Dr Ganeshrao Sonale, Dr Sudhakar Shendge and Dr Sanjay Rathod also spoke. Dr Savita Rajbhoj proposed a vote of thanks, while Dr Sachin Kadam proposed a vote of thanks. Students from various cities, including Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur were present.