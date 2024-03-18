Alumni meet of History Dept held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A convention of the alumni association of the History Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was held recently.

A symposium on ‘Values and Trends in History’ was held. Department head Dr Pushpa Gaikwad presided over the programme. Former students Dr V L Dharurkar, Dr Deepak Gaikwad and Dr Shubhada Bhalerao were present. Programme coordinator Dr Bina Sengar made an introductory speech.

Dr V L Dharurkar said that the Indian freedom struggle was a revolutionary movement in the history of the world. “Since Aruna Asaf Ali, was the first woman to hoist the national flag in the freedom movement of the country. The participation of Indian women in the Indian freedom struggle has increased dramatically since then,” he added. Dr Pushpa Gaikwad also spoke. Dr Suvarnamala Mhaske conducted the proceedings of the programme while Krishna Kale proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Ghani Patel, Dr Venkatesh Lamb and Hari Jamale were also present.