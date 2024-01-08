Alumni Meet of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting of the Alumni Association of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy was held on Saturday bringing together graduates of various batches to reconnect, reminisce, and celebrate their alma mater's rich legacy.

In the welcome address, Principal Dr M H Dehghan expressed joy at seeing familiar faces returning to their academic home.

Distinguished alumni from various fields such as Saurabh Joshi (additional commissioner, Ch. Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation), Dr C D Upasani (Principal, SNJB’s Shri Sureshdada Jain College of Pharmacy, Chandwad), Durga Phalke Mane (General Manager Quality Operations, Zydus Life Sci. Ltd., Ahmedabad) and Dr Pravin Wakte (Professor and director of CFART, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ) served as panellists and shared personal anecdotes from their professional journeys.

The interactive sessions provided a platform for current students and recent graduates to seek guidance and build valuable connections. Secretary of Alumni Association Dr H D Une thanked the chairman Farhat Jamal, Management and the Principal for their support in making the Alumni Meet a grand success.