AMA to host 77th ‘Rare Share’ session with Vineet Peety

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) will host the 77th edition of its flagship knowledge-sharing series, Rare Share, on Friday at 5 pm at Anand Hall, MIT Campus, Beed Bypass.

This edition will feature one of the youngest speakers on the Rare Share platform director of SRJ Peety Steels Pvt. Ltd. Vineet Peety a third-generation entrepreneur from the renowned Peety family of Jalna. Vineet has played a pivotal role in driving Industry 4.0 adoption, promoting data-driven decision-making, and spearheading the installation of India’s first Precision Strip Mill in Jalna a milestone for the country’s steel sector. Alongside his leadership in business, Vineet also manages his family’s investment office. A man of many talents, he is an accomplished violinist, a state-level table tennis player, and the youngest-ever chapter chair of young Indians (Yi) from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His professional journey reflects a rare blend of innovation, cultural passion, and commitment to social upliftment. The AMA expects the session to spark inspiring discussions on ideas, change, and future-ready leadership.