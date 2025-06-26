Amanullah Motiwala School celebrates Intl Yoga Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 26, 2025 18:50 IST2025-06-26T18:50:02+5:302025-06-26T18:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A session was conducted at Amanullah Motiwala School to celebrate International Yoga Day in which ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A session was conducted at Amanullah Motiwala School
to celebrate International Yoga Day in which students were guided about yoga and stress relief. Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed spoke on the importance of yoga, emphasizing its benefits for physical health, mental clarity, and emotional resilience. Programme incharge Seema Yasmin, Zubair Ahmed and primary headmistress Wasiunnisa Siddiqui were present along with teaching and non-teaching staff.Open in app