Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated at Winchester School

Aurangabad, April 18: Winchester International English School paid homage to the Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Bhim Jayanti. The photo of the great social reformer was garlanded by Pranav Nikam (Junior KG) who was attired like Dr Ambedkar. Saba Anjum anchored the programme and recited Urdu poetry to suit the occasion.

Students Shaikh Arman (English), Samrudhi Agre (Marathi) and Tanishka Sharma (Hindi) delivered speeches. Dean (Academics) Saniya Farooqui spoke on teaching of the great leader. Principal Dr Afsar Khan honoured Dr Ambedkar as Indian polymath and civil rights activist. Supervisor Zia Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.