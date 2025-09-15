Amber hill endures 20-hour power cut; Cidco area dark for 90 minutes, Jalna road traffic jam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Power supply disruptions left residents and commuters struggling across the city on Sunday night and Monday. A fault in the main line at Vasantrao Naik Chowk plunged Mukundwadi, Chaudhary Colony, Pundliknagar, and the Cidco area into darkness for 1.5 hours from around 6 pm on Monday. Traffic signals went off, causing long vehicle queues on Jalna Road and major inconvenience for drivers.

Meanwhile, the Amber Hill area on Jatwada Road suffered a prolonged outage for 20 hours due to a fault in an underground cable. The power, disrupted around 8 pm on Sunday, was restored only by 5 pm on Monday. Residents faced mosquito infestations, mobile charging problems, and non-functional household appliances, affecting daily life. MSEDCL staff worked late into the night after Sunday’s disruption to locate faults in multiple underground cables. “We used machinery to detect the exact cable fault at Amber Hill and made all efforts to restore power quickly. Around 400–500 consumers were affected,” said Rajendra Rathod, Additional Executive Engineer, Shahganj Subdivision, MSEDCL. “The main line jump at Vasantrao Naik Chowk caused the Monday evening outage. Power was restored around 7.45 pm. Signal failures led to long vehicle queues near the High Court,” said Mahendra Deshmukh, Executive Engineer, MSEDCL. Residents urged MSEDCL to take precautionary measures to prevent frequent outages in residential areas like Amber Hill, Mukundwadi, and Chaudhary Colony.