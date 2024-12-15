Ambulance service for Runners' health care
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2024 08:35 PM2024-12-15T20:35:03+5:302024-12-15T20:35:03+5:30
Police arrangements Police officers from Kranti Chowk Police Station managed traffic smoothly to avoid obstacles for the runners. Students ...
Police arrangements
Police officers from Kranti Chowk Police Station managed traffic smoothly to avoid obstacles for the runners. Students heading to the TET exam were also given priority, and the police ensured no inconvenience for them on Sunday morning.
(Photo)Open in app