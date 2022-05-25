AMC assures collecting revised water tax from next week!

Rs 4,050 to Rs 2K.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today underlined that the resolution of granting a discount in water tax by 50 per cent will be passed after going through the technicalities and recommendations of the evaluation committee probably by the next week!

The AMC has constituted an eight members committee to study on implementation of revised water charges (reduced from Rs 4,050 to Rs 2,000) in the city.

“ The AMC has initiated collecting water tax and property tax online from this year. Hence, it has uploaded the new software with mention of water charges as Rs 4,050. Now, the AMC will have to make changes in the software, upload new charges and then restore the online collection. Prior to it, the AMC will also go through recommendations of the committee and then the resolution of collecting reduced charges will be passed by AMC in the next week,” said Pandey.