AMC awaits SEC nod amid confusion over ward population base

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Urban Development Department's order to form one ward from four existing ones has created confusion, as it lacks clarity on which population data to use. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation is now awaiting a detailed notification from the State Election Commission (SEC) for further guidance.

In 2022, the MVA government allowed a 10% population growth margin by taking over SEC powers, but the Mahayuti government later reversed that. Legal experts say Tuesday’s order may violate a May 4, 2022 court ruling, which empowered the SEC to manage all election processes. An official SEC notification is expected soon to clear the confusion.