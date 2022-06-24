AMC chief orders re-functioning of Harsul Plant on war-footing

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 24:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today ordered to revive the functioning of the garbage processing plant at Harsul on a war-footing basis. The plant had caught fire on Monday.

There are 13 CCTV cameras installed around the garbage processing plant in Chikalthana. However, during the surprise visit, Pandey found two cameras were defunct. Hence he fined the garbage contractor of Rs 2 lakh for his negligence. Meanwhile, he also ordered to conduct an in-depth inquiry and detect the reason leading to the fire mishap.

The bailing machines, conveyor belts, CCTV cameras, electronic meters, cables and tin shed, all valuing lakhs of rupees got gutted into ashes. The plant can process 150 metric tonnes of dry garbage. Pandey after inspection ordered the city engineer S D Panzade to restart the functioning of the plant in one month. He also informed him to install a fire fighting system.

Pandey also visited the garbage processing plant at Chikalthana. He obtained the details when the plant had caught fire in April. While reviewing the CCTV footage. He found two, out of 13 CCTV cameras, were defunct. Hence he took the above stern action. The deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav was also present on the occasion.