AMC covers water pipeline with ready mix concrete material

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

To discourage citizens from taking illegal water connections again after disconnection during the drive, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is spreading ready mix concrete material on the pipeline.

Acting upon the High Court orders, the AMC launched the drive to disconnect illegal connections from the main pipelines under the first phase. The drive is implemented through three squads. Hence, after disconnecting the water connection, to ensure that the people should not reconnect the connection again, the AMC is sealing the whole with the wooden block, but it has come to notice that lid is getting displaced due to fluctuation of pressure in water.

This happened last week in the Chikalthana area. The people here had taken the connection again from the same spot. Hence the AMC has decided to use the ready mix concrete material which is used in filling potholes after sealing the hole with a wooden lid. The AMC has stocked the ready mix material valuing more than Rs 2 lakh. Meanwhile, it depicts the drive is proving as a financial burden on the cash-strapped AMC.