AMC deposits water dues of Rs 50L

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has deposited a token amount of Rs 50 lakh as water charges (through cheque) to the Department of Irrigation (DoI) and assured of repaying the dues in instalments. Meanwhile, the DoI is not

satisfied with the amount deposited on Friday.

Four days ago, the DoI (Jayakwadi) has alerted the AMC to pay water tax dues of Rs 26 crore to them or it has threatened of reducing the water supply of the city in phases from February 21 (Monday). Hence to evade action the AMC rushed to

pay the token money.

The AMC lifts 150 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam (Naathsagar). However, the DoI has claimed that the AMC has not paid water tax against the lifting of water for the past many years. The cash-strapped AMC always claimed that it could pay

the dues as its financial condition is not sound.