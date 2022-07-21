AMC developed 1084 km long roads in cement

Aurangabad, July 21:

The administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has constructed roads up to 2,500 km long in the city. Of them, 1,084 km of roads were developed in cement while tar was used in the construction of 581 km of roads.

This information came to light through a GSI drone survey of the roads. In the drone survey, it was also found that there are 2.38 lakh trees in the city. The number of trees appears lower compared to the 18 lakh population of the city. There is one tree behind every seven citizens.

The AMC developed cement and tar roads during the last few years. The construction of roads in new colonies was undertaken. In the survey, it was seen that the roads' development was not completed in many areas. Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) allotted the tender of GSI mapping of the city to Amnex Agency.

The agency conducted images of various development works through the drone during the last one year. The images are being verified. The length of roads through drone images was measured.

Deputy commissioner of civic body Aparna Thete said that the roads of 2,555 km length were developed in the city.

“Of them, 581 km long roads were developed in tar while the length of cement roads is 1,084 km. A total of 828 km long roads were developed through asphalting. The roads' development was not completed in Satara-Deolai, Padegaon-Mitmita, Harsul-Jatwada, Chikalthana, Sundarwadi, Pahadsinghpura and Begumpura areas,” she said.