AMC drafts estimate of Rs 4.5 cr to build Harsul WTP

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has planned to lift water from Harsul Tank to meet the demand for water in the city during summer. Hence an estimate valuing Rs 4.5 crore including the construction of a water treatment plant (WTP) of 7 MLD capacity has been drafted and the civic administration will soon be starting a tender process in this regard.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led state government, during the last summer season, directed the divisional commissioner to take immediate appropriate measures to overcome the scarcity of water in the city. Accordingly, the committee head by the divisional commissioner chalked out a 42-point programme to improve the situation. Meanwhile, some of the important work has already been done.

It is ascertained that the new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore will be taking two years to complete. Simultaneously, the local administration recommended replacing the damaged pipeline drawing 56 MLD of water from Jayakwadi Dam. The cost of this supplementary work is Rs 193 crore. The proposal has been submitted to the state government, but there is still no response to it.

The effort to overcome the scarcity of water was initiated by lifting water from Harsul Tank. The AMC will increase the lifting capacity. Hence the civic administration decided to construct a new water treatment plant of 7 MLD capacity, near its old water treatment plant, on Jatwada Road. The AMC administration has prepared the estimate of valuing Rs 4.5 crore. The AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari is trying his best to make a provision of the required fund. According to AMC, the water treatment plant is necessary as the new water supply scheme will be completed after 2 years and till then it is not possible to supply water without treating the areas of the old city. The proposal has obtained in-principle approval and the tender process will be floated from the next week, said the sources.