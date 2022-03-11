AMC gears up to set up cement blocks manufacturing plant

- Under NCAP, AMC aspires to attract Rs 6.5 crore fund and crush 100 tonnes of building material waste.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is gearing up to set up a plant manufacturing ‘paving blocks’ from the building material waste. Under the Central Government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the AMC hopes that if it gets an aid of Rs 6.5 crore then it would be able to process 100 tonnes of building material waste daily, stressed the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi.

The garbage menace was burning issue in the city during 2017. Heaps of garbage were seen lying on every nook and corner. This has earned bad image for the AMC in all over Maharashtra. Later on, the state government has approved a detailed project report (DPR) of valuing Rs 148 crore to set up garbage processing plants at Chikalthana, Harsul, Padegaon and Kanchanwadi. As on today, three plants, barring Harsul, are functioning in the city.

The building material waste is thrown away at different places. However, Indore encashed the opportunity and it was the first city to start manufacturing cement blocks from the building material waste. AMC followed the footsteps of Indore in terms of implementing garbage processing plants.

In last five years, the proposal of setting up one such unit at Ramanagar does not moved beyond discussion.

“ The Central Government under NCAP has conducted an online meeting recently and assured the AMC of allocating around Rs 6.5 crore funds. Hence, we will draft the proposal and send it to them for approval,” said Joshi.

There are six small and one big seven sweeping machines with AMC. The performance of these machines and the results (roadwise) will be reviewed, soon. If we need more machines we would send the proposal. There is a funding of Rs 55 lakh for one machine, said the deputy commissioner.