AMC grants promotions to 24 officers, personnel

Aurangabad, May 18:

The selection committee head by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today has promoted 24 officers and personnel belonging to Class I to III category. These posts sanctioned on Establishment Section were lying vacant for the past many years.

As per the new Recruitment Rules, the selection committee has been formed to grant promotions to the eligible officers and personnel. It is headed by the AMC administrator. Earlier, the committee ordered all the heads of the sections to prepare the list of eligible officers and personnel for promotions. Accordingly, the proposals of staff falling in 17 category were prepared as per their seniority and service record.

Of the total 24 promotions, four were from Class I category. They include assistant health officer Babasaheb Unawane and executive engineer (civil 3 posts) A B Deshmukh and B D Phad; three from Class II category - chief garden officer Vijay Patil, deputy chief cleanliness officers Kamlakar Dnyate and Prakash Athawale. There were 17 promotions of Class III category. It include one chief laboratory technician, assistant livestock development officers (Shaikh Shahed and Jadhav), eight

sisters promoted as incharge of their sections, librarian Samta Wange and five deputy fire station officers.