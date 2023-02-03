AMC initiates action against lawns; marriage halls to enhance tax collection

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has focussed on big property-holders (residential and commercial) to enhance the collection of property tax and meet the target collection during the last quarter of the financial year. Today, the AMC squad initiated action against various lawns, marriage halls and other properties.

Today’s major action includes the initiative to seal Savitri Lawns (Beed Bypass) to collect an outstanding of Rs 11 lakh, but the property owner deposited a cheque of Rs 7 lakh with the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete to evade action against his commercial property.

It may be noted that Thete was in the field to implement the drive effectively. The squad of assistant commissioner Shridhar Tarpe sealed the property of Nandini Deshmukh (Sadashivnagar in Cidco N-2 Sector) to recover Rs 12 lakh taxes from her. The property of Suman Surve (of Ramnagar) was also sealed for want of Rs 41,000. Later on, the squad sealed one property in Chikalthana when the property holder failed to pay a tax of Rs 8 lakh.

The assistant commissioner Ashok Giri’s squad also sealed one property in Ganesh Colony for Rs 2.83 lakh. When the property holder failed to pay the tax, the squad sealed it. The AMC also reached Savitri Lawns (Beed Bypass Road) and started action to recover Rs 11 lakh, but the action was evaded after the property-holder rushed to deposit a cheque of Rs 7 lakh.