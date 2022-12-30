AMC lands into trouble after implementation of code of conduct

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has landed into trouble after the code of conduct for the election of the teachers' constituency got implemented on Thursday evening. The AMC has received a Rs 50 crore fund from the state government to undertake works to facelift the city before the arrival of the G20 delegation to the city in February. The AMC has become restless as due to the code of conduct it is unable to undertake new development works in the city. Hence the civic administration has decided to seek guidance from the SEC and urge to grant permission considering as a special case, said the sources.

The AMC has invited tenders for around 80 per cent of work to be done on priority. The process of shortlisting contractors and issuing the work order to them in the next week was under the pipeline.

Meanwhile, AMC officials are surveying the footpaths listed to be developed in the city. In addition, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is laying the water distribution pipelines network in the city. Hence the AMC officials will start the development of footpaths on priority where the MJP will not be laying the pipelines. Besides, the proposal is then the AMC is pursuing with them to get the work done and then undertake the development of footpaths on a war footing.

The present confusion before the AMC is whether it will be able to issue a work order to the contractors to start the development works during the period of the code of conduct. Hence the AMC will soon complete the tender process and then sought guidance from the election commission, said the sources.

The AMC will request the SEC to consider it as a special case and grant permission. Moreover, these works will neither be dedicated to the public nor its bhoomipujans will be going to be held. Hence the AMC hopes the commission would grant permission to it, said the senior official.