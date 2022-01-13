AMC on toes to treat 1800 Covid patients

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health section is on toes to tackle the third wave. It has claimed of having made arrangement of beds to accomodate as many as 1800 patients, in its different Covid Care Centres, in the city.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said, " Our Covid Care Centres (CCCs) at Chikalthana, N-8, N-11 and Padampura, are already functioning. The CCCs at Government Engineering College (450 beds) will be started by today evening, while CCCs at Kile Ark (350 beds), Deogiri College Hostel (300 beds) and others will be restarted in phases and after reviewing the rush of patients. We have made all arrangements of cots with beds and are able to accomodate 1800 patients for treatment as on today."

It may be noted that the AMC administrator A K Pandey is monitoring the arrangements and third wave closely and is alerting the MoH and War Room through suggestions regularly.

1108 under home isolation

According to health sources, the total active patients are 1489 in city till January 12, out of which 1108 are undergoing treatment under home isolation and remaining 381 were admitted in various government and private hospitals.