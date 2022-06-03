AMC organises rally to mark World Bicycle Day

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) today jointly organised a bicycle rally to mark the World Bicycle Day. It evoked good response. The rally culminated at Jalshri - the official residence of the municipal commissioner and the administrator A K Pandey - where the civic chief apprised the importance of water and its judicious usage.

Pandey also informed them that the bungalow Jalshri was built during the Nizam era, therefore, it also bears an heritage status.

The rally participants enjoyed bicycle-rally-cum heritage walk. There is a huge underground master balancing reservoir (MBR) on the campus of official residence. A quantity of 5 MLD water is supplied by AMC to the old city from this MBR. Hence, he arranged live demonstration of lifting and supplying water from the MBR to the old city. The rare experience was enjoyed by one and all on the occasion.

Colonel Puri, Nitin Ghorpade, ASCDCL PRO Arpita Sharad, Ashwini Bakshi, Amogh Jain, Mohan Unhale, Charansingh Sandha, Shriniwas Ligade, Manish Khandelwal, Atul Joshi, Rajkumar Malani and others were present on the occasion.