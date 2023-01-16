AMC recover Rs 45 lakh dues from big property holders

Aurangabad: The nine ward offices of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have geared up to recover huge outstanding from big property-holders in the city. The recovery drive has intensified as the last quarter of the financial year has begun.

The civic officials today collected property tax to the tune of Rs 45 lakh from the different areas developed across Beed Bypass road. It may be noted that the AMC is also sealing the properties if the property-holder if failing to pay the dues. It may be noted that the tax drive has been implemented on the orders of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari.

Today, the AMC collected Rs 26.71 lakh which was outstanding on Surya Lawns in connection with the cheque bounce case. The AMC collected the demand draft of the dues. The recovery was also made from a school in Ulkanagari and other surrounding localities.