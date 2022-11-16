AMC removes over 1K illegal banners, boards

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has removed as many as 5,110 hoardings, boards, and banners in the last three days of the drive launched to remove illegal publicity materials defacing the beauty of the city. However, the civic authorities claimed that 50 per cent more publicity material is yet to be removed. Hence the AMC has decided to extend the drive till Friday.

On Wednesday, the AMC team removed and seized 1,223 illegal publicity materials including 428 banners, 383 flex boards and posters and 392 flags. The drive is implemented by an anti-encroachment squad, nine ward offices and sanitary staff. Hence the squad also removed 20 encroachments during the drive, while the animal husbandry office held 16 cattle straying in the city.

Under the guidance of the additional commissioner R P Nikam, the designated officers Savita Sonawane, Vasant Bhoye, building inspector Mazhar Ali, P B Gaoli, Sagar Shresth, Parmeshwar Surase, officers from nine ward offices, sanitary inspectors, jawans and workers implemented the drive in presence of tight security provided by police inspector Faheem Hashmi and his team.