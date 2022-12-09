AMC serve notice to scrap contract of garbage plant in Kanchanwadi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a final notice to the Indore-based company for its failure in restoring the power supply of the wet garbage processing plant at Kanchanwadi in the past month. It may be noted that the plant aims at producing power and gas.

The head of solid waste management (SWM) and deputy commissioner, Somnath Jadhav, confirmed issuing a notice to Banco Services stating why its contractor should not be scrapped.

Two years ago, the wet garbage processing plant was launched with a big bang, but neither the gas nor the power was generated through the plant in this period. It is said that the plant operator Banco Services (Indore) has not even taken pain to restore the power supply which was disconnected one month ago. So far, the AMC had serve three notices to the company, but it did not take any cognizance of them. Hence the final notice has been served to the contractor, said the deputy commissioner.

The state government approved proposals for setting up garbage processing plants (dry and wet) valuing Rs 148 crore in 2018. Accordingly, the plant processing 30 tons of wet garbage at Kanchanwadi was established. In the last two years, neither bio-methane gas nor power was generated. It may be noted that 20 tonnes of wet garbage were being transported daily at the plant. Hence a large quantity of power was consumed to operate the plant. However, Banco Services failed to clear power dues between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. As a result, the MSEDCL disconnected the power supply connection of the plant.

The solid waste management section confirmed that the plant operator failed to reply to the three notices. Adding to the woes, their representative, remained absent in the meeting which was called on by the AMC administrator. Hence the final notice has been served notice by the concerned section to Banco Services directing it to submit the say before the AMC administrator within one month.