AMC starts drive to boost vaccination percentage during Holy Ramzan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 9:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health section has made special arrangement of administering Covid-19 vaccination for the citizens from 4 pm to 10 pm during the holy month of Ramzan.

To increase the vaccination percentage in the city limits, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha held a meeting with all medical officers (MOs), incharge sisters and data-entry operators of AMC’s 40 primary health centres on Saturday.A total of 130 health staff attended the meeting.

Earlier, the meeting of MOs of 10 PHCs

recording less than five percentage of vaccination.The health section has now decided to press the staff of these centres in the evening to enhance the vaccination percentage, said Dr Mandlecha.

The vaccine will be adminstered from 4 pm to 10 pm at the centres set up near Fashion Bazaar (Paithan Gate), Sami Cut Piece Centre (City Chowk)and AMC hospitals at Cidco N-8, Silk Mills Colony and Qaiser Colony. The list bearing the names of beneficiaries whose second dose of vaccination is due has been handed over to the MOs of all the PHCs. Accordingly, the MOs have been instructed to contact these citizens and inform them about their second dose, said the MoH.