AMC suspends three for irregularities in tax assessment, collection

Aurangabad, April 28:

If the sources are to be believed that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has issued suspension orders of three municipal employees, after they were held for taking bribe in relating to the property taxes and misappropriating the tax money.

Two employees were caught red-handed while taking bribe from landlords to reduce the amount of property tax and one employee embezzled the property tax money collected from the citizens.

The suspension order of Sohail Khan (of Zone Number III) and Prabhu Chavan (of Zone Number V) have been issued for accepting bribe, while Musa Qureshi (of Zone Number II) have been suspended for collecting the tax, but not depositing the amount in the AMC’s official bank account.

Earlier, their department heads found them responsible and then recommended their suspension to the municipal commissioner and administrator.