AMC to develop multilevel car parking project in Paithan Gate

Lokmat News Network

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, April 12:

After a long wait of a decade or more, the dream of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to decongest commercial area is likely to come true. The administration has proposed developing Mechanised Multilevel Car Parking Project, on the triangular-shaped open space, in Paithan Gate.

The parking project will come up on 1351.60 square metres area (having CTS Number 13917). The open space is officially registered in the name of AMC on June 15, 2021. The project will be developed on Build, Operate, Lease and Transfer (BOLT) basis.

'Hi-tech Parking' proposed

The AMC has hired a project management consultant (PMC) to prepare the detailed project report (DPR). The PMC has prepared a rough DPR of Rs 12.10 crore. It has proposed construction of six-storeyed fully automated parking. A total of 24 hours will be accommodated on each floor. To avoid congestion, a space of 2 metres long and 1.7 metres wide has been reserved for each car and a route of 5.100 metres wide is spared between the two rows of cars for smooth de-parking, said the reliable sources.

According to AMC officials, " The administrator A K Pandey has okayed appointment of PMC in October 2021. A city-based PMC has been shortlisted in November 2021. So far, the PMC has conducted a total station survey of open space, prepared a feasibility report, and is now engaged in obtaining necessary NoCs and finalising the DPR.”

'Revenue Model' to prove a litmus test for AMC

The AMC city engineer and the PMC held a last meeting on April 7 evening. The discussion was held at length on rough DPR. The prime concern of AMC is the revenue model which would attract the investor for BOLT project. The civic body is also worried over fixation of lease period (12 years, 18 years or 30 years).

Dream Project of AMC

The AMC city engineer S D Panzade said, “ We had a discussion on rough draft of DPR recently. The PMC has been instructed to highlight the viability of project and break-even point, to attract crores of rupees investment for the project. The PMC will soon submit final DPR and then the AMC will go for further proceedings. ”

“ After receiving final DPR and presentation, we will seek guidance from expertise. We will have to ensure that the citizens are not financially burdened and the project serves its purpose without any investment of the AMC. Lastly, we will go for publishing a tender to invite a private partner.”

Boxxxxxxxxxx

AMC to get rid of parking woes

The AMC has okayed a parking policy in the city. This will help gain momentum and materialise the project soon. It was a long pending demand to have multilevel parking in the city. The citizens visiting commercial markets had to face inconvenience in finding a suitable place for parking their cars and other vehicles. They had to face embarassment by traffic police (or action) if parked irresponsibly on the road. Sometimes the cars would cause traffic congestions on the commercial streets due to parking of vehicle in a wrong way.

AMC was in search of multilevel parking based on advanced technology. Meanwhile, a German company has expressed its interest in developing the project. It has an experience of establishing multilevel parking project in Nagpur, it is learnt.