AMC to fund Rs 80 cr for development of 61 roads

Aurangabad: After a long wait, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today published tenders to construct 61 cement concrete roads in different parts of the city by spending Rs 80 crore through its funds. The proposal was pending for the past year for myriad reasons. If there is a positive response from the contractors to the tenders, the AMC has plans to inaugurate the works in February.

It may be noted that following the outcry of the citizens to improve and develop the pathetic condition of roads, the AMC made a provision of Rs 200 crore in its annual budget for 2022-23. The list was made to develop 224 roads by spending Rs 207 crore. Hence, the AMC, in the first phase started the process of developing 81 rods by spending Rs 100 crore. But after the transfer of the municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, the new civic chief Abhijeet Chaudhari set it aside for scrutiny. Later on, he ordered the administration to submit the road inspection report. Hence after receiving the report, the civic chief gave a green signal to the construction of roads through AMC funds.

Meanwhile, the civic administration during the scrutiny found that out of 81 roads, 16 roads have been developed through discretionary funds of MLA, MPs, MLCs or special government fund. Hence, these roads were excluded; out of the remaining 65 roads, 61 were shortlisted and their tenders were invited.

Tender in four packages

The AMC administration preferred to invite different tenders in four packages form rather than inviting a single tender for all the road works. The total cost of these packages is Rs 80 crore and the value of each package is Rs 20 crore, it is learnt.

Package - Number of Roads - Estimated Cost

Package 1 – 12 Roads – Rs 20.30 Crore.

Package 2 - 17 Roads - Rs 20.38 Crore.

Package 3- 18 Roads - Rs 20.12 Crore.

Package 4- 14 Roads - Rs 19.79 Crore.