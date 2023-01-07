AMC to give priority to road widening

Aurangabad: The widening of some roads in the old city has been stalled for the past few years due to objections raised by few property owners. However, at present the widening of Mill Corner road is currently on the agenda of the municipal corporation, said municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari on Saturday.

Road widening at Rangar Galli has been stalled for the past two decades due to the few property owners. The citizens, traders and the motorists who come and go through this area have to suffer a lot. Similarly, the issue of many roads like Barudgarnala, Kumbharwada, road to Pandariba, road near Shahgunj hospital, Jinsi to Jalna road are pending. Due to narrow roads, traffic jams occur on frequent intervals. Citizens often demanded the municipal corporation to implement a road widening campaign. However, it was of no use. However, due to the G-20 conference, the municipal corporation started a campaign to remove encroachments on some roads in the city.