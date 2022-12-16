AMC to permit hoardings, boards for 5 days only

Aurangabad:

The jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) comprises nine zones. Hence the civic administration had shortlisted 150 spots, that it finds suitable, for displaying the hoardings. The police administration had found that these spots would not be obstructing the traffic, therefore, it has given its nod to these spots. Henceforth, the AMC administration will soon be issuing the list of spots and their charges.

As reported earlier, acting upon the orders of the High Court, the AMC initiated in framing the hoarding policy. The civic body also implemented the drive in the city and removed as many as 6,000 banners, posters, display boards etc from November 14 to 18. Later on, the civic chief ordered all the heads of the nine zone office to identify and send the list of spots suitable for fixing hoardings or putting on displays. These spots are situated on all the important roads of the city. Hence the AMC headquarters after receiving the detailed list forwarded

the list to the police administration for their opinion regarding the traffic. The police gave its consent recently. Now, the AMC has geared up to mark the locations for the purpose and the order in this regard will be released soon.

The places will be fixed so that the beauty of the city does not get defaced due to the illegal display of banners, hoardings, boards etc. The AMC will permit display boards or hoardings of size 8x12, 8x10 and 5x8 feet only. The remaining sizes will be considered illegal. The AMC will be levying charges on daily basis. Above all, no organisation, society or individual will be allowed to put on their displays for more than 5 days. The AMC may remove it or initiate action against them.

Political intervention

It may be noted that the AMC administration has granted permission to private agencies to install their commercial hoardings in the centre of the roads. Hence political persons are now taking advantage of it by displaying their hoardings at these places.