AMC to start new fuel pump in Kanchanwadi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), out of its plan to set up five fuel pumps in the city, has geared up to start its second fuel pump (serving petrol and diesel) at Kanchanwadi. The AMC will soon be signing an agreement with an oil company to operate the pump. Accordingly, the construction work would start within a month. Earlier, the civic administration had set up its first pump at the Central Octroi Checkpost one and a half years ago, said the sources.

The AMC has many open spaces in different corners of the city. To develop and utilise these spaces for commercial gains and generate income sources for the AMC, the then administrator Astik Kumar Pandey decided to set up five fuel pumps in the city. Accordingly, the first pump was started and is being operated successfully. The oil company pays rent to AMC against usage of its land annually and also releases a share of the total income. The AMC exchequer has recorded an income of Rs 80 lakh, so far.

The second pump will come up on Paithan Road at Kanchanwadi on AMC land. Last year, the AMC's anti-encroachment section demolished the official quarters which were in dilapidated condition and lying unused. Later on, the land was handed over to the AMC mechanical section. Later on, the AMC started the process to obtain a no-objection certificate (NoC) for starting the pump. Some technical hindrances were emerging in the way, but they have been cleared on Wednesday. A joint meeting with the AMC and the oil company officials was also held and very soon they will be signing the agreement and the work of setting up the pump will get started.

Meanwhile, the National Highway has given its green signal for the construction of a fuel pump at Harsul (on AMC land from where the octroi check post is being operated). The issue of constructing a pump at Garware Stadium is pending as the ground has not been handed over to the AMC, said the sources.