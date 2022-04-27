AMC urge state to deploy 16 key officers on deputation

Aurangabad, April 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has sent a letter, demanding the state government to deploy 16 key officers on deputation, on April 26.

The letter sent to state’s urban development department (UDD) has urged to deploy City Engineer, deputy director (Town Planning), three executive engineers (civil) and others.

The AMC hopes that the joining of new officers on deputation basis will help the civic body to undertake the development works and run the administration, smoothly.

Presently, there are 46 sanctioned key posts in the AMC. Of which, 12 have been filled up by AMC at its level, while 34 posts are lying vacant. Hence, the AMC has requested the state UDD to fill up 16 posts, out of these vacancy, on deputation basis.

The other key posts demanded by the AMC includes one executive engineer (mechanical), two deputy engineers (civil), two deputy engineers (mechanical), one chief fire brigade officer, four assistant commissioners and one education officer.