AMC vows to spend Rs 50 crore in 50 days

Aurangabad:

The international delegates will be visiting the historic city as a part of the G20 Summit, in February. Hence the state government has sanctioned an aid of Rs 50 crore to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to maintain the city.

Hence, the AMC officials and engineers, have got engaged in the task of preparing estimates and inviting tenders to appoint consultants or agencies or contractors to get the works done on priority, before February. The advertisements are being published to invite competent contractors for different development works like beautification of main roads, fixing of paver blocks, painting of the side walls, renovating footpaths etc. The civic administration has vowed to spend Rs 50 crore in a span of 50 days.

The fund will be utilised for the development of roads leading from Chikalthana Airport to the different five-star hotels in the city. A few days ago, the AMC administrator and the PWD chief engineer conducted a joint inspection to jot down the condition of Jalna Road, Jalgaon Road, and VIP Road etc along with footpaths, green belts, traffic islands, dividers etc. All these works will be facelifted and beautified.

The AMC will also develop the garden situated in Cidco N-1 sector, Glow Garden on Jalna Road etc by spending Rs 50 lakh, said the garden superintendent Vijay Patil.

The garden section has received Rs 5 crore, out of Rs 50 crore, and the process to invite tenders is underway. The divider on Jalna Road will be developed. Besides, for the first time the Glow Garden (colourful illumination on artificial trees) will also be developed on the same road, said Patil.

Improvement of road connectivity

The AMC engineers are also preparing estimates to develop and beautify the roads approaching or leading to Bibi ka Maqbara, Panchakki and other heritage sites. After approval of these estimates, the AMC will be inviting the tenders. For the first time in the last two years, the AMC is going to undertake development works on such a large scale in terms of the G20 Summit. Moreover, there will be healthy competition between the contractors to grab the work.