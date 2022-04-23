AMC warns architects for submitting Gunthewari proposals irresponsibly

Aurangabad, April 20:

The acting deputy director (Town Planning) of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), A B Deshmukh has issued an alert notice stating that the office would take stern action or may discard architects from the panel, if they submit the Gunthewari proposals without verifying the documents, in an irresponsible manner.

The Gunthewari Section has noticed that some files have been submitted by the architects in a very wrong way.

Desmukh circulated the order stating that the AMC has appointed the professional architects to assist the citizens in preparing the proposals to regularise illegal properties under Gunthewari Act. Their role is to act as mediators between the property-holder and the AMC so as to implement Maharashtra Gunthewari Development Act 2001 and 2021 (ammended) effectively.

The order stated that you all are professional engineers and should be well aware of approved city’s development plan. The architects on panel should check the property-ownership papers while preparing the proposal.

Many a times, the office has alerted them, then also the proposals of properties which are situated on land reserved for development purpose, falling under no development zone, built on Class II etc. Due to wrong submission, these proposals are rejected. The property-holders make rounds of the office to their refund money. This process consumes time. However, the office has to face the anger of the people. Hereafter, if any such proposal is submitted, the AMC will discard them from the panel and initiate penal action against them, stated the order.