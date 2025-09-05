American doctor’s free initiative for senior citizens in India; Dr Dhruti Patel’s mantra of self-reliance for elderly

Ahilyanagar: To help the increasing number of senior citizens stand and walk properly with stability, physiotherapist from America Dr Dhruti Patel has recently established the Safe Steps Foundation (SSF) in India. Free training and guidance is being provided to the elderly here.

The foundation’s first orientation session was organised recently at Mauli Old Age Home, at Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district. Director, Ahilyanagar Shahar Sahkari Bank Ltd Ashok Kanade inaugurated the programme.

Secretary of C D Deshmukh Law College Dr N M Sathe presented the vision and activities of the SSF. Mauli Home’s founder Subhash Waghunde welcomed the dignitaries.

Dr Patel emphasized that senior citizens should become physically self-reliant. She elaborated on various measures - such as regular exercise, training, and maintaining good health that must be adopted. She pointed out that just like in the US, free initiatives can be successfully implemented in India for the benefit of the elderly. Dr Patel also stressed that with proper self-care and a little exercise, potential injuries and illnesses can be avoided. She further announced that free informative booklets and videos would soon be distributed to the managers and caretakers of old age homes for training purposes.

Zahir Shaikh proposed a vote of thanks. SSF founder Mazhar Gayas Mirza, secretary I G Mirza, along with dignitaries from Shrirampur’s Royal Charitable Trust Mustaq Shaikh, retired police sub-inspector Ibrahim Shaikh, and Sanjay Wahul, were present.