Amid tight security, CSMC conducts total station survey of Champa Chowk to Jalna Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Monday, the municipal corporation’s Town Planning section began a total station survey for constructing a road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road. The survey started at 10.30 am under police security. Not a single property owner opposed the move; instead, they extended their cooperation. Over the course of the day, the team moved from the residential areas of Jinsi and Rengtipura to the nullah (drain) at Bhavaninagar. The survey is expected to be completed up to Jalna Road by tomorrow evening.

This road will prove useful for connecting the old city to Jalna Road. The municipal corporation has been trying to construct it for many years. However, at least 600 to 700 properties will be affected by the project, which led the corporation to neglect the plan earlier. Under the road widening campaign initiated by Administrator G Sreekanth, the Champa Chowk to Jalna Road stretch was included. In the old plan, the road was shown as 100 feet wide; in the new plan, it was reduced to 60 feet, which gave rise to a fresh dispute. The alignment of the road was also changed in the new plan. The corporation passed a resolution and sent it to the state government, which approved the widening according to the old plan.

This morning, the municipal corporation’s Nagari Mitra Pathak (NMP), along with Jinsi and Mukundwadi police, was called to Champa Chowk. The Town Planning section began the total station survey under security arrangements. A large crowd of onlookers gathered, and the police had to repeatedly disperse them. Junior Engineer Rahul Malkhede, Kaustubh Bhave, Rameshwar Surase, Building Inspector Syed Jamsheed, and other municipal staff were present.

What is a total station survey?

In this process, a sheet of affected properties is prepared, indicating how much land from each property will be taken for the road. The survey is conducted using one permitted property as the reference point. After this, a Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) will be carried out by the Department of Land Records, which will determine exactly how much of each property will be affected.