Amit Poojari passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 08:45 PM2024-06-06T20:45:02+5:302024-06-06T20:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Aurangpura (Dutt Mandir campus), Amit Bhausahab Poojari, has died on Wednesday. He was 35. ...
A resident of Aurangpura (Dutt Mandir campus), Amit Bhausahab Poojari, has died on Wednesday. He was 35.
He leaves behind a family comprising mother, father and a sister. The last rites upon him were performed at Pushpanagari crematorium on Wednesday night. He was associated as a journalist with different media groups in the city for the last eight years.