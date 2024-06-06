Amit Poojari passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Aurangpura (Dutt Mandir campus), Amit Bhausahab Poojari, has died on Wednesday. He was 35.

He leaves behind a family comprising mother, father and a sister. The last rites upon him were performed at Pushpanagari crematorium on Wednesday night. He was associated as a journalist with different media groups in the city for the last eight years.