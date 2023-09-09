Amit Shah in city on the eve of Mukti Sangram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in the city at 5.20 pm, on September 16.

BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar received information about Amit Shah’s tour from the Home Department.

Shirish Boralkar said that the BJP would organise a public meeting at Graware Stadium or any other place in the presence of Home Minister Shah.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will take out a rally at S B College and Home Minister Shah will attend it. A public meeting as part of the celebration Marathwada Mukti Sanghram Amrut Mahotsav will be held in his presence.

Shah will take a flight from Darbhanga in Bihar at 3 pm on Saturday to reach here. He will arrive at Chikalthana Airport, at 5.20 pm and will proceed towards the venue of the programme, at 5.30 pm. He will attend the Marathwada Mukti Sangram programme between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm. The Home Minister will fly for Hyderabad from city airport, at 6.45 pm.