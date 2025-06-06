Amol fired first shot in encounter, reveals girlfriend in court

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant development in the high-profile robbery and police encounter case, Hafiza alias Khushi Akhtar Shaikh (27), the girlfriend of prime accused Amol Khotkar, told the court that Amol fired the first shot during the police encounter. Khushi, originally from West Bengal, recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, which police officials consider a major lead in the ongoing probe.

Investigators believe that Khushi, currently in CID custody and housed at the Rajgruha women’s shelter, may hold crucial information about the whereabouts of the missing gold. Police have formally sought her custody from the CID for detailed interrogation. Another close associate of Amol is also under the scanner and likely to be questioned soon.

Insider Planned Robbery Over Personal Vendetta

The investigation has revealed that Balasaheb Ingole (46), a longtime friend of industrialist Santosh Ladda, orchestrated the Rs 6 crore robbery out of personal enmity and professional humiliation. Ingole, a resident of Waluj Mahanagar, colluded with Amol, Yogesh Hajbe, Devidas Shinde, Mahesh and Ganesh Gorade, and Ajinath Jadhav to execute the plan.

While Ingole had laid the groundwork, Amol and Hajbe allegedly used their privileged access to Ladda’s internal details to override other conspirators and carry out the heist. Police presented Ingole, both Gorade brothers, Shinde, and Jadhav before the court on Thursday. After completing their custodial interrogation, they were remanded to Harsul Central Jail.

Jeweller among four sent to police custody

The Crime Branch arrested four more individuals Shaikh Abuzar alias Shahid, Shaikh Sohel (both from Ambajogai), Shaikh Shahrukh (from Nanded), and jewellery trader Ashish Bakliwal for allegedly aiding prime accused Suresh Gangane in melting and disposing of the stolen gold. All four were produced in court on Friday and sent to police custody till June 9. Investigators suspect Gangane may have also sold looted diamonds and silver items in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The trail is still active, and more arrests are likely.

Amol stayed home briefly after robbery

According to police, Amol returned to his residence in Padegaon with Khushi on May 16, a day after the robbery. They stayed for about two hours before fleeing across multiple states. The couple reportedly returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar only on May 25. This short halt has raised suspicions that the missing gold may have been hidden or passed on during this window. With the pieces slowly coming together, police say that cracking Khushi’s silence could lead to the missing gold and potentially expose deeper layers of the conspiracy.