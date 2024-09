Amol qualifies M-SET

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Amol Ashok Pandav has qualified Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (M-SET) in English subject.

Savitribai Phule Pune Univeristy (SPPU) which conducted the test in April 2024 as eligibility for the post of Assitant Professor declared its result recently. He works as a teacher in Podal International School (CBSE).