Amrit small industry scheme: 70 sheds for entrepreneurs in a year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Small entrepreneurs in Waluj and Chikalthana MIDC areas will soon get new sheds under the Amrit Small Industry Scheme, announced during India’s Independence Amrit Mahotsav. The construction tenders have been approved, and officials say the sheds will be ready for use within a year.

Entrepreneurs have long requested plots in these industrial areas but faced delays due to limited land availability. In response, the government had earlier proposed sheds in apartment-type buildings. However, concerns about the space’s suitability for machinery led to a pause in the plan.

In October 2022, during a visit by then-Industry Minister Uday Samant, small entrepreneurs raised the issue again. He announced a new solution: 2,000-square-foot plots with 1,000-square-foot sheds. The plan includes building 49 sheds in Waluj and 21 in Chikalthana, totaling 70 sheds. The cost of construction is ₹10.4 crore for Waluj and ₹6.18 crore for Chikalthana. The sheds are expected to be completed in a year, said Rameshchandra Giri, Executive Engineer, MIDC.

"Under the Amrit Small Industry Scheme, 70 sheds will be built for entrepreneurs in Waluj and Chikalthana. Construction of 1,000-square-foot sheds on 2,000-square-foot plots will start within two days. These sheds will be ready in a year and allocated to entrepreneurs as per government policy." — Rameshchandra Giri, Executive Engineer, MIDC