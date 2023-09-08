'Amrutkal' of securing your dream home or flat is right now

Great start to 'Lokmat Property Show'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens will get water every day in the coming year. Satara, Deolai area will be septic tank free. Due to the Samruddhi expressway and new industries coming up in DMIC and IT industries, house prices will definitely increase in the future. Due to this, the administrator of the municipal corporation and CEO of Smart City G Sreekanth asserted that this is the Amrutkal to buy a rightful house and flat.

The three-day Lokmat Property Show organized at Lokmat Bhawan was inaugurated on Friday by municipal administrator G Sreekanth by cutting the ribbon and releasing colorful balloons in the air. Chairman Maharashtra CREDAI Pramod Khairnar, Chairman Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CREDAI branch Vikas Chaudhary, Lokmat Editor Nandkishore Patil, Vikram Bohra, director Viyan Realty, Manjit Pride Group girector and former chairman CREDAI Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nitin Bagadia, Disha Group director Devanand Kotgire, Nabhraj Group director Rajesh Butole,

Suvidha Ventures director Manoj Runwal and other prominent builders from the city were present.

Initially, the portrait of Lokmat founder and late freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda was garlanded and lamps were lit by dignitaries. Administrator G Sreekanth said, Lokmat has organized the property show at the right time during the holy month of Shravan and before the arrival of Ganeshotsav. That is the golden time to buy a house. If you don't buy it now, you will get an expensive house later. He said that the work of a parallel road to Jalna road has started and a parallel road is also being constructed for the bypass. He shared the information about the international cricket stadium, waste to gas generation project, drainage line in the city and the proposed development works. It was mentioned that the city development plan is being implemented soon.

5 lucky customers get silver coins

Uttamchand Nemichand Jain and Sons sponsored 'Silver Coin' draw was released at the exhibition. Coupons were collected from customers visiting the exhibition. Lottery was drawn from it every hour. The names of the lucky winners are as follows 1) Yogesh Yewle 2) Ritesh More 3) Gaurav Chavan 4) Aparna Padalkar 5) Sandeep Kulkarni.

Special attraction for women today is 'Khel Paithanicha'

Another feature of 'Lokmat Property Show' is 'Khel Paithnicha', a 'one minute game show' for women who come to buy houses. The competition will start at 'Lokmat Bhavan' on Saturday at 3 pm. There is a chance to win 'Attractive Paithani and Silver Coin' through this contest. All will be given free entry through the back gate.