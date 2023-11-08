An attempt to incite caste strife to gain advantage in the Lok Sabha'

Rohit Pawar's attack: Amend the constitution and give reservation to the Marathas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLA Rohit Pawar while talking to reporters here on Wednesday on the Beed issue alleged that there is no benefit from creating Hindu-Muslim conflict and that there is an attempt by the superpower to gain advantage in the Lok Sabha by creating a caste conflict.

Pawar was on a day’s visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday. Speaking further he said that Marathas will need 16 percent reservation. It is asserted that there is a need to amend the constitution to provide it. He did not reply to the question whether reservation should be given to Maratha community from OBC. Instead he said that the Marathas should be given lasting reservation.

When quizzed about the Jayakwadi water distribution, he said that the leaders of Nagar, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar should sit down and find a solution.

There were professional people in Beed arson. They decided to burn houses and targeted OBC leaders. This seems to be part of the conspiracy. Also, why was the police doing nothing when everything was happening in their presence. The attackers were using sign language. Why is the government not saying a word about the attack? Many such questions were raised by Rohit Pawar.

Yuva Sangharsh Yatra from Nov 16

The suspended Yuva Sangharsh Yatra will start from Chaundi from November 16. It will reach Nagpur on Sharad Pawar's birthday on December 12. In this yatra, activists will walk a distance of 25 km every day, Pawar informed. He also said that he has given a statement to the divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad demanding to immediately declare drought in Maharashtra.