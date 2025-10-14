An Evening of memories filled with Kishore Kumar’s songs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar An enchanting evening filled with nostalgia and melody unfolded on Monday at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, as the audience remembered the legendary playback singer, actor, and composer Kishore Kumar on his 38th death anniversary. The musical tribute, titled “Remembering Kishore Da,” was organized by Lokmat and received an overwhelming response from music lovers across the city. The program came alive with one timeless Kishore Kumar hit after another, filling the hall with enthusiasm and emotion.

With the support of Sur Singer Musical Group and Sandeep Sound, a soulful musical journey through Kishore Kumar’s popular and evergreen songs was presented. Overflowing with emotion and melody, the evening turned into a truly unforgettable experience for the city’s music enthusiasts.

Thunderous applause

The performances, set to the rhythm of guitar, tabla, and keyboard, created a captivating musical spectacle. The entire auditorium glowed beautifully under colorful stage lighting, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere.

“Dil ka Tarana”

Singers Deepa Kale, Raju Kaje, Anagha Kale, and Aniruddha Varangaonkar beautifully rendered Kishore Da’s most beloved songs. For decades, Kishore Kumar’s music has captured hearts, and the audience was treated to a series of his melodious classics including “Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi,” “O Mere Dil Ke Chain,” “Are Yaar Meri Tum Bhi Ho Gajab,” “Chanda O Chanda Jaage Saari Raina,” and “Deewana Le Ke Aaya Hai Dil Ka Tarana.”

Adding to the charm, Dilip Khisti shared anecdotes and memories of Kishore Da in his engaging style, bringing color and warmth to the evening.

Caption:

Music lovers enjoying the timeless songs of Kishore Kumar during the “Remembering Kishore Da” program.

Performers: Aniruddha Varangaonkar, Anagha Kale, Raju Kaje, Deepa Kale, Laxmikant Kale.